Odisha T20 League CM Trophy Returns With Six Teams, 17 Matches

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The Odisha Cricket Association has formally launched the second edition of the Odisha T20 League CM Trophy, setting the stage for a 10-day domestic T20 competition at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium from September 20 to 29.

As reported by ANI, The tournament will bring together six franchise teams, with the players’ draft scheduled for September 6. The competition will feature 17 matches, all of which will be played at Barabati Stadium.

The participating franchises are Cuttack Panthers, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Rourkela Steelers, Keonjhar Miners, Puri Titans and Sambalpur Warriors.

Cuttack Panthers will return as the team to beat after winning the inaugural edition. The other five franchises will now have an opportunity to challenge the defending champions when the new season begins.

The tournament’s trophy was unveiled as part of the launch, attended by Odisha Cricket Association officials including president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, joint secretary Prabhat Bhol, treasurer Bikash Pradhan and Apex Council member Pratap Chandra Pradhan.

The CM Trophy name reflects Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s vision and support for the development and promotion of cricket and sports in Odisha.

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For the OCA, however, the competition is also intended to serve a broader purpose. The league is designed to give emerging cricketers from the state regular exposure to competitive T20 cricket, particularly in a high-profile setting such as Barabati Stadium.

Young players will compete under lights alongside the support of experienced players, coaches and franchise setups. The combination is expected to help them gain match experience and develop as they look to move forward in their careers.

Mohanty said the league is part of the OCA’s effort to strengthen Odisha’s cricketing ecosystem. He stressed that the tournament is not being viewed simply as a competition for the trophy, but as a platform where young players can perform, learn and develop while gaining the exposure required to progress.

Visibility will be another important element of the tournament. With the matches being played at Barabati Stadium and reaching a wider broadcast audience, Odisha’s emerging players will have an opportunity to attract attention from scouts and teams outside the state.

The competition will conclude on September 29, when an exhibition women’s match is also scheduled to take place.

With six franchises competing over 17 matches, the second edition will give Odisha’s young cricketers an extended run of competitive T20 cricket on home soil. The challenge now is for the players to make the most of that platform, while the franchises look to unseat the defending champions.