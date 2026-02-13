Odisha Strengthens Gender-Responsive Agricultural Governance Through Dedicated Institutional Framework

Advertisement

Odisha has taken steps to strengthen gender-responsive agricultural governance through a dedicated institutional framework aimed at improving inclusion and policy effectiveness in the agriculture sector.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment organised an inception workshop in Bhubaneswar to operationalise the Gender Responsive Cell. The initiative has been developed in collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute, with support from the Gates Foundation, as part of efforts to integrate gender considerations into agricultural planning and policy implementation.

The Gender Responsive Cell has been established to analyse gender gaps and ensure that agricultural governance incorporates gender equity as a core operational principle. The initiative is intended to move beyond policy intent and embed gender-responsive practices into programme design, implementation and monitoring systems.

State officials described the initiative as a structural reform aimed at strengthening accountability and improving policy outcomes. The framework is expected to facilitate better coordination between departments, including agriculture, women and child development, and data management agencies, to support inclusive agricultural growth.

The initiative also focuses on linking research with policy execution. Academic institutions and research organisations are expected to support evidence-based policymaking, enabling the government to design targeted interventions that address the specific needs of women farmers and rural communities.

Technical discussions during the workshop covered areas such as climate-resilient agriculture, gender-responsive mechanisation, leadership development among women farmers and improved monitoring frameworks. The initiative also emphasises strengthening women’s participation in agricultural value chains and decision-making processes.

The Gender Responsive Cell is expected to serve as a long-term institutional mechanism for improving governance and ensuring that agricultural policies reflect gender-specific challenges and opportunities. The framework is designed to support more inclusive agricultural development and enhance productivity and sustainability across rural sectors.

The initiative reflects a broader policy focus on integrating gender considerations into economic sectors, with agriculture playing a critical role in rural employment and livelihoods. The effectiveness of the Gender Responsive Cell will depend on implementation, institutional coordination and sustained policy support.