Odisha Strengthens Border Vigil to Curb Illegal Paddy Inflow as Procurement Season Picks Up

Odisha has stepped up enforcement along its borders to prevent the unauthorised entry of paddy from neighbouring states, as the state’s higher procurement price continues to attract unofficial supplies ahead of the ongoing procurement season.

State officials from the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department said that with Odisha offering a higher minimum support price and input-linked incentives, there has been an increase in attempts by smugglers and middlemen to bring paddy into the state from states such as Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, where prevailing support prices are lower. These unofficial inflows risk distorting the government-regulated procurement system and impact genuine farmers who have registered to sell their crop under the decentralised procurement mechanism.

In response, the government has deployed special enforcement units in multiple border districts, including Bargarh, Balasore, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj. These teams are equipped with camera-mounted vehicles and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance to monitor vehicular movements and identify suspected paddy consignments before they reach official procurement centres.

District collectors have directed regular checks at key entry points, authorising strict action against transporters found violating paddy transport norms. Officials noted that some individuals are attempting to sell paddy sourced through fabricated land records and unauthorised intermediaries, undermining the integrity of procurement operations.

The enforcement drive is intended not only to intercept smuggled paddy, but also to ensure that registered farmers receive fair treatment and that procurement data reflect actual production in the state. Prior reporting has highlighted similar enforcement measures in previous seasons, where intensified border surveillance helped reduce irregular inflows from neighbouring states during peak procurement periods.

Officials also pointed out that while there is strong demand in Andhra Pradesh and among some West Bengal traders for paddy passing through Odisha, the tightened inspections have made such movements more difficult, forcing traders to reconsider their logistics or seek alternative channels.

Procurement centres across Odisha have seen a mix of activities this season, with some delays in opening and token issuance prompting a few farmers to consider selling to private parties, underscoring the need for smooth and transparent operations alongside enforcement.