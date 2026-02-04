Odisha Steps Up Forest Fire Preparedness With AI Surveillance and Drone Support

Advertisement

As the wildfire season approaches, Odisha has intensified its forest fire preparedness by deploying artificial intelligence based surveillance systems and drone technology, signalling a sharper focus on early detection and rapid response across vulnerable forest regions. The move comes in response to the rising frequency of forest fire incidents recorded in recent years and the need to minimise ecological damage during the dry months.

The Odisha Forest Department has rolled out a multi layered strategy that combines technology driven monitoring, strengthened field level manpower and preventive infrastructure to address fire risks before they escalate. AI enabled cameras and drones are being used to monitor forest areas in real time, particularly in remote and inaccessible zones where conventional surveillance remains a challenge. Officials believe that early alerts generated through these systems will significantly reduce response time and limit the spread of fires.

On the ground, the state has positioned 334 forest fire protection squads at range and beat levels to ensure immediate action during fire incidents. These teams have been equipped with over 5,000 firefighting tools, including leaf blowers, to control flames swiftly and prevent them from spreading to larger forest tracts. In addition, more than 20,000 kilometres of fire lines have been created across sensitive areas as a preventive measure to contain potential outbreaks.

Training and capacity building form a key component of the preparedness plan. The Forest Department has conducted 631 training programmes for frontline staff to improve operational readiness during emergencies. Around 200 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force have also received specialised training focused on forest fire management, enhancing coordination during large scale incidents.

The renewed focus follows last year’s data, which recorded nearly 29,709 forest fire incidents in the state, largely attributed to dry weather conditions and human negligence. While timely intervention prevented major losses in most cases, officials acknowledge that the scale of incidents underlines the need for a more technology driven approach.

Alongside enforcement and surveillance, the government has increased community engagement efforts in forest fringe villages. Awareness programmes are being conducted in 336 villages through Forest Protection Committees and Eco Development Committees to discourage practices that could trigger fires. Authorities have emphasised that public cooperation remains critical in preventing avoidable incidents.

With the integration of AI surveillance, drone monitoring, trained manpower and preventive infrastructure, Odisha aims to reduce fire related damage and protect its forest cover more effectively this season. Officials maintain that the success of the strategy will depend on swift execution on the ground and sustained coordination between technology systems, field teams and local communities.