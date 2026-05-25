Odisha Steps Up Ebola Screening at Bhubaneswar Airport

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After the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency because of an outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Central and East Africa, India jumped into action. The government ramped up surveillance and screening across the country. Even though India—including Odisha—hasn’t seen any confirmed cases yet, local officials aren’t taking any chances. They’re rolling out a bunch of precautions to stop the virus from slipping in.

Odisha’s Health Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, held a high-level meeting on Saturday to check just how ready the state is. The team reviewed their protocols, took a hard look at hospital infrastructure, and made sure enough medical supplies are on hand. The Health Secretary, Aswathy S, National Health Mission head Brunda D, and other top officials were there too.

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Minister Mahaling told his team to tighten screening at all state airports right away. The plan is to catch possible cases early, track them fast, set up dedicated isolation wards, and keep plenty of essential medicines and PPE stocked. They also want to make sure people get timely, accurate information—no rumors or panic. The minister said the state government is ready for any emergency and told everyone to stay informed and calm.

Meanwhile, Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar is following the Union Ministry of Health’s guidelines. All international arrivals now face strict screening. Right now, Bangkok is the only city with direct flights to and from BPIA. Every passenger coming in from Bangkok has to fill out a form before landing, listing everywhere they’ve been in the last three weeks. Airport officials say travelers must note if they’ve had any contact with African countries or nationals so they can flag possible risks early.