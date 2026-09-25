Odisha Startups: 2,915 Registered, 714 Awarded State Grants

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Bhubaneswar: Emerging entrepreneurial activity across Odisha has pushed official registrations to 2,915 ventures, alongside a pipeline of 3,091 pending enrollment requests submitted by local founders.

The baseline figures were tabled in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, by Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Gokulananda Mallik. Responding formally in writing to an inquiry submitted by Member of the Legislative Assembly Pabitra Saunta, the minister laid out the institutional framework and fiscal mechanisms currently active in the state’s commercial landscape.

Direct financial support has reached 714 ventures so far under state backing programs. This assistance is deployed through targeted packages designed to subsidize product development, commercial outreach, and workspace overheads:

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Product Development & Marketing Assistance (PDMA): Funds intended to bridge early prototyping and route-to-market costs.

Funds intended to bridge early prototyping and route-to-market costs. Monthly Allowance Grant (MAG): Sustaining stipends for eligible founders during the formative phase of business operations.

Sustaining stipends for eligible founders during the formative phase of business operations. Need Based Assistance (NBA): Flexible funding targeted at operational contingencies and specialized business requirements.

Flexible funding targeted at operational contingencies and specialized business requirements. Subsidized Incubation: Discounted infrastructure access to reduce baseline administrative expenditure.

The institutional backbone behind these interventions relies on 13 designated nodal agencies responsible for administrative evaluations and candidate vetting. Operational incubation, technical support, and physical workspaces are managed across 42 partner incubators.

Addressing industrial dispersion outside traditional urban clusters, Mallik reported that 33 micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in Koraput district. The disclosures formed part of legislative reviews evaluating regional industrial spread and the throughput of entrepreneurship initiatives across the state.