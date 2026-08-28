Odisha STA Honours 150 Drivers in Raksha Purnima Campaign

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A road safety campaign in Bhubaneswar on Raksha Purnima took a different approach to traffic enforcement, with the Odisha Transport Department choosing to recognise motorists who followed the rules instead of focusing only on violations.

The State Transport Authority (STA) organised the awareness programme at Esplanade Mall on Thursday, August 27, linking the protective message associated with Rakhi to a broader commitment to safer roads. Around 150 law-abiding drivers and motorists were felicitated during the programme.

Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur presented appreciation certificates and gifts to motorists who demonstrated responsible road behaviour. The department recognised two-wheeler riders wearing helmets, car drivers using seat belts and motorists who carried valid vehicle documents and complied with traffic rules.

The campaign was built around the idea of Rakhi as a “Promise of Safety”. While the Transport Department routinely issues challans and takes legal action against people who violate traffic regulations, officials used the occasion to highlight those who already follow the rules.

The expectation is that public recognition of responsible road users will encourage others to adopt similar practices. Officials said the approach could help strengthen a culture in which road safety becomes a shared responsibility rather than simply an enforcement issue.

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The programme also carried a wider message for families and other road users. Following safety rules while travelling was presented as a commitment to protecting oneself, loved ones and people sharing the road.

Senior officials from the transport and police departments were present as well. They included Additional Transport Commissioners Diptiranjan Patra and Samarendra Patnaik, Joint Commissioners Bikash Choudhury and Ramanivas Sirkha, senior police officer Umakanta Pradhan, Bhubaneswar-I RTO Manas Mishra and Bhubaneswar-II RTO Pranaya Mishra.

Members of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris also extended support by tying rakhis on the wrists of citizens who were found observing key traffic rules, reinforcing the campaign’s safety theme.

The Transport Department used the occasion to urge citizens to maintain basic safety practices on every journey.

Motorists were asked to wear helmets, fasten seat belts, carry valid documents and follow traffic regulations. The department also stressed the need to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

The campaign’s central message was simple: the responsibility to protect lives on Odisha’s roads does not rest only with enforcement agencies. Safe driving, officials said, is a commitment every road user can make.