Odisha Signs Landmark MoUs with Jhpiego and AIIMS to Transform State Healthcare Infrastructure

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The Odisha government took a big step on Thursday to keep healthcare of Odisha in check, by signing two major Memoranda of Understanding at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling led the ceremony, which saw new partnerships formed with global non-profit Jhpiego and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The objective was to Bring global best practices into Odisha’s healthcare and seriously improve rural medical infrastructure.

The partnership with Jhpiego (that’s the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics) is all about technical and knowledge exchange. H&FW Special Secretary Santosh Mishra and Jhpiego Country Director Dr. Amit Shah signed off on this non-financial deal. They want to raise standards across nursing services, maternal and child health, nutrition, and emergency obstetric care. Minister Mahaling pointed out that working with Jhpiego will help push for evidence-based health planning in the state. They’re also planning to roll out digital e-learning platforms, including simulation-based training, so medical education here can catch up with the best in the world and help trainers across Odisha build new skills.

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At the same time, the government entered into a strategic agreement with AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, with a clear focus on the healthcare needs of Mayurbhanj and neighboring districts. This MoU puts AIIMS in charge of transforming Rairangpur Sub-divisional Hospital and delivering a brand new 100-bed facility. With this collaboration, people in northern Odisha will have easier access to specialist outpatient care, regular medical camps for dental and eye care, and specialty services for communicable diseases.

One of the standout features of the AIIMS agreement is the launch of advanced telemedicine services, giving rural patients the chance to connect with experts remotely. Plus, they’re setting up a more efficient referral system, so the most critical patients from the region get priority emergency care at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Minister Mahaling said these moves, driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, are set to transform healthcare access and bring specialized medical services right to the doorsteps of people in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and nearby areas.