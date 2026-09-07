Odisha Signs 3 MoUs to Train 1.25 Lakh Students in AI, Digital Skills

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More than 1.25 lakh students pursuing higher education in Odisha are set to receive training in artificial intelligence, digital literacy and other employment-oriented skills as the state government expands its focus on making college education more closely aligned with emerging workplace requirements.

The initiative brings together a series of partnerships and academic reforms announced by the Higher Education Department on Saturday. The department signed three MoUs with CSRBOX, Naandi Foundation and Odisha Knowledge Corporation Ltd (OKCL), while separately launching an AI-focused programme with NASSCOM.

Students from Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be covered under the IBM-CSRBOX skill development programme. Its training model will combine online courses with workshops and project-based learning, with subjects ranging from AI and digital literacy to enterprise design thinking and project management.

The scale of the programme is significant, but so is its geographic focus. Students from 107 higher educational institutions in Odisha’s remote and aspirational districts will receive special attention under the initiative. The programme will also include efforts to improve AI-related capabilities among faculty members.

Under its agreement with the Naandi Foundation, final-year female students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will receive offline training. The programme will cover financial literacy, critical thinking, public speaking and communication skills, with the broader aim of improving students’ preparedness for employment.

The OKCL partnership adds another layer of digital training. Students will receive 30 hours of communication-skills training and 10 hours of AI-based courses through digital learning. Teachers, meanwhile, will undergo a five-hour AI orientation programme.

The state has also introduced the ‘AI Course for All’ programme in partnership with NASSCOM. It is designed to give students in higher education as well as working faculty members access to online artificial intelligence courses.

More than one lakh students are expected to benefit from this programme across Odisha, making AI education one of the largest components of the department’s new skill-development push.

The government’s plans extend to faculty development as well. Forty faculty members from Odisha will undergo a six-day programme at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Ahmedabad.

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The Faculty Mentor Development Programme will cover entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship mentoring and enterprise development tools. The training is intended to strengthen the entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem within higher education institutions.

New system to assess colleges and faculty

Alongside student and faculty training, the Higher Education Department and the Odisha State Higher Education Council have introduced an Institutional and Faculty Performance Assessment system.

The system will evaluate academic performance using 52 Key Performance Indicators. These indicators are grouped into four broad areas — Students, Faculty, Infrastructure and Activities.

The department has also launched a Question Bank Portal to improve the quality and standardisation of examination papers. The portal has been developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will use a two-tier mechanism for quality control.

Its question-paper preparation process will follow the standards of the National Credit Framework, while the system is intended to support a more effective assessment of students’ learning outcomes and competencies.

The initiatives were announced at an event at the Tennis Centre Auditorium of Kalinga Stadium, attended by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj as chief guest.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department Aravind Agrawal, Director of Higher Education Kali Prasanna Mahapatra, Odisha State Higher Education Council Executive Member Professor Atanu Kumar Pati, Additional Secretary Dharanidhar Nanda, Prativa Sahu, Mousumi Nayak and other senior officials were also present.

The combined programme puts employability, AI capability, faculty development, entrepreneurship and academic assessment into a single higher-education agenda, with the immediate emphasis on expanding practical skills among students and strengthening the institutions that deliver them.