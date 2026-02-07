Odisha Sets $500 Billion Vision for Coastal Urban Growth Corridor by 2047

Advertisement

The Odisha government has outlined a long-term economic roadmap for its key coastal urban corridor, setting out an ambitious vision to transform the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip region into a major growth engine over the next two decades.

The plan, unveiled by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to scale up economic output across the four-city region to $500 billion by 2047, aligning Odisha’s development priorities with India’s broader national goals for growth, urbanisation, and industrial expansion.

The strategy focuses on creating an integrated economic region by leveraging the distinct strengths of each city. Bhubaneswar is being positioned as a hub for technology and services, Cuttack as a commercial and institutional centre, Puri as a tourism and cultural economy driver, and Paradip as a port-led industrial and logistics gateway. Together, the corridor is expected to anchor Odisha’s next phase of urban and industrial transformation.

Officials involved in the planning process said the roadmap identifies a large pipeline of sector-specific projects across downstream metals, chemicals, textiles, biotechnology, tourism, education, and information technology. In parallel, policy and institutional reforms are proposed to improve ease of doing business, attract private investment, and strengthen the competitiveness of the region.

The economic corridor already contributes a significant share to Odisha’s overall output, but the government believes coordinated planning and targeted investments can substantially raise productivity and value creation over time. Its inclusion under the Centre’s City Economic Regions framework is expected to support this effort through access to central funding and technical assistance for large-scale infrastructure and urban development.

Officials said the roadmap is designed as a guiding framework to align infrastructure development, industrial growth, urban planning, and skill creation across departments, rather than as a standalone project document. The emphasis is on building a balanced growth model that supports employment generation, sustainable urbanisation, and deeper integration with national and global supply chains.

With the launch of the $500 billion vision, Odisha is signalling a shift towards region-led economic planning, positioning its coastal urban corridor as a key contributor to India’s long-term economic trajectory.