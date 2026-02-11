Odisha Sets 2027 Deadline for Universal Rural Tap Water Coverage Backed by ₹54,000 Crore Plan

Advertisement

The Odisha government has set March 2027 as the deadline to ensure that every rural household in the state has access to piped drinking water, marking one of the largest infrastructure pushes in the water supply sector in recent years. With an estimated investment of ₹54,000 crore, the programme is expected to transform water access across thousands of villages while addressing long-standing gaps in remote and tribal areas.

The funding structure reflects a significant partnership between the Centre and the state. Around ₹32,128 crore is being supported under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union government, while the state government has committed approximately ₹21,109 crore from its own resources. Officials indicate that the accelerated spending pattern signals a shift from incremental expansion to time-bound completion.

Odisha has around 46,531 revenue villages. Of these, more than 21,700 villages have already been covered with piped water supply systems. The remaining villages are expected to be brought under the network in a phased but time-bound manner over the next two years.

Recent project execution numbers highlight the scale of work underway. Since mid-2024, the state has completed 23 mega drinking water projects and nearly 2,951 single-village schemes. In addition, over 2,700 solar-powered water supply systems have been installed to serve remote habitations where grid connectivity remains a challenge. More than 26,000 tube wells have also been constructed to strengthen interim water access.

The state leadership has reportedly reviewed project progress and directed departments to ensure that no revenue village is left uncovered. Officials have been instructed to fast-track pending works and address bottlenecks in project execution, land clearances and contractor mobilization.

Beyond infrastructure expansion, the rural tap water mission carries wider economic and social implications. Improved access to safe drinking water reduces dependence on seasonal sources, lowers health risks linked to contaminated water and decreases the time spent by women and children in collecting water from distant locations. For rural households, this also translates into improved productivity and better quality of life.

The focus on solar-based systems indicates a parallel emphasis on sustainability and operational efficiency. Such systems reduce long-term electricity costs and ensure water availability in geographically difficult regions.

With substantial funds already committed and execution gathering pace, the 2027 target places administrative accountability at the centre of the programme. If completed within the stipulated timeline, Odisha would move closer to full rural water security, positioning itself among the leading states in implementing universal piped drinking water access.

The next two years will determine whether the investment translates into durable infrastructure on the ground. For now, the state has set a clear direction and a defined deadline to close the rural water gap.