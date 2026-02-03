Odisha Secures Highest Ever Railway Budget Allocation of ₹10,928 Crore for 2026-27

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar February 3 Odisha has recorded its largest ever share in the Union Railway Budget with an allocation of ₹10 928 crore for the financial year 2026-27 Railway Ministry figures show This represents an increase over the ₹10 599 crore allocated in the previous budget highlighting continued emphasis on strengthening the state’s rail infrastructure

The budgetary provision is aimed at accelerating ongoing projects and delivering key connectivity enhancements across the state Officials noted that the allocation will support track creation station modernisation electrification and safety initiatives Projects currently in progress in Odisha total an estimated ₹90 659 crore according to railway sources

Since 2014 Odisha has electrified over 1 559 kilometres of track achieving complete electrification railway records indicate In the same period around 2 200 kilometres of new railway lines have been constructed underscoring the state’s rising share in the national rail network

Under the budget several premium services including six pairs of Vande Bharat Express and six pairs of Amrit Bharat Express trains are already operational within the state The Railway Ministry has also identified 59 stations under the Amrit Station Scheme for redevelopment with multiple facilities already completed

Officials involved in rail planning said the focus will also be on enhancing freight movement and industrial connectivity through the proposed East West Dedicated Freight Corridor which passes through parts of Odisha The project is expected to ease logistics and support economic growth in the region

Safety remains a priority with plans to install advanced monitoring systems along vulnerable stretches to reduce accidents and protect wildlife in sensitive zones Senior railway officials confirmed that these technologies will be prioritised in the current fiscal plan

The state government welcomed the budget outcome Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the Union leadership for the increased allocation and reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to effective implementation of the projects He said the enhanced funding will strengthen regional connectivity and boost socio-economic development

With the clear focus on infrastructure modernisation and capacity expansion the record allocation is seen as a major step towards transforming Odisha’s railway network in the coming years