Odisha Secures ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment at Kolkata Roadshow: 27 MoUs Signed Under Purvodaya Vision 

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The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrapped up a huge, two-day Investors’ Meet and Roadshow in Kolkata on Saturday, April 4, 2026. This event, reported by the New Indian Express, calling it a major follow-up to earlier outreach—the kind that landed investment commitments topping Rs 1 lakh crore. The event also synced up with the Chief Minister’s political campaign in West Bengal, which kicked off April 2, as he joined BJP candidates for their nomination filings in Birbhum and Midnapore ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Breaking down the Rs 1 lakh crore investment: The industrial meet generated a pretty staggering Rs 1,00,317 crore in promised investments. This happened through two main channels:

1) 27 MoUs, adding up to Rs 81,864 crore and aiming to create 63,161 direct jobs.

2) 19 investment proposals worth Rs 18,453 crore, likely to add another 27,591 jobs.

Most of the money is headed to Steel (Rs 28,000 crore) and Renewable Energy (Rs 27,000 crore), with significant interest in Rare Earth mineral processing (Rs 2,400 crore) and Defence manufacturing (Rs 1,000 crore).

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Things kicked off on Friday, April 3, with some serious “CXO-level” discussions. There were 130 one-on-one meetings between government officials and top executives, plus four industry roundtables zeroing in on key sectors:

* Hosiery, Apparel Accessories & Technical Textiles,

* Metal Ancillaries, Downstream & Engineering Goods,

* Plastics, Chemicals, Packaging & Recycling,

* Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Biotechnology.

More than 80 top companies joined these closed-door sessions, which led to the big MoU signings the next day.

On Saturday, with over 500 industry leaders gathered, Majhi laid out his vision for “Samruddha Odisha 2036.” He talked about Odisha moving from just a resource-based economy to becoming a global center for value addition and advanced manufacturing. He pitched the “Purvodaya” vision, inviting states like West Bengal and Jharkhand to team up and build an Eastern Industrial Corridor together. Majhi argued growth in the East works best when it’s complementary, not competitive—especially given Odisha’s strategic coastline and its ports at Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur, which serve as the gateway for the entire region.