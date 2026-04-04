Odisha SĀDHANA Saptah 2026: State Targets Digital Shift by April 8 Deadline

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Odisha is currently midway through SĀDHANA Saptah 2026, a high-intensity capacity-building week aimed at digitizing the state’s administrative workflow. Launched on April 2nd by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. It is a mandatory training sprint that wraps up on April 8th.

With only a few days remaining until the April 8th cutoff, departments are pushing hard to meet their targets. Each participant has to spend at least four hours learning on the iGOT digital platform, focusing on two main certifications: the ‘AI Daksh’ badge for Artificial Intelligence and the ‘Karmayogi Utkarsh’ certificate, which tackles general governance skills.

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Gopabandhu Academy of Administration brought in Odia-language courses this time, making sure the training connects with people at every level. But it’s not business as usual: instead of learning solo at their desks, civil servants are jumping into “Samuhik Charcha”—these group discussions that fill department-wide sessions with energy and collaboration.

When the window closes this Wednesday, the government’s expecting a serious spike in completed courses. By the end of the week, they want the state’s admin workforce to make the leap from old-school, rule-bound habits to a tech-forward, performance-driven mindset.