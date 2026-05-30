Odisha Rises to ‘Prachesta-2’ in National Education Index

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The Union Ministry of Education just published its Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 report, and Odisha’s made a big jump. The state landed in the “Prachesta-2” category, pushing its score up to 655.2 points—a hefty increase from 595.6 last year and 584.5 the year before that. This climb shows Odisha’s public education system is getting steadily better.

So, here’s how PGI 2.0 works. It’s basically a diagnostic tool that relies on hard data to score each state and Union Territory out of 1,000 points. The evaluation uses 70 indicators across two main categories: Outcomes, and Governance & Management. These break down further into six domains, like learning outcomes, access, infrastructure, equity, governance, and teacher education. To keep everything above board, the report pulls verified data from national platforms such as UDISE+, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, PM POSHAN Portal, PRABANDH Portal, and Vidyanjali Portal.

Nationally, states are slotted into 10 performance bands by their scores. The top tiers—Utkarsh (91%-100%) and Uttam (61%-90%)—were empty this year; no participant got that far. The best performers were Chandigarh and Punjab, who reached Prachesta-1 (701–760 points). Odisha, scoring between 641 and 700 points, moved up from Prachesta-3 to Prachesta-2, joining ranks with Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

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Now, while it’s possible to boost things like infrastructure and enrollment quickly with extra funding, the report points out that real improvements in what students actually learn take years and serious training for teachers. Odisha’s progress lays out a strong policy path, but the next step is turning those system wins into deeper gains—especially basic literacy. The report also highlights that even the best states have big challenges in making digital access universal.

On the district level (PGI-D), the evaluation scores each district out of 600 points, split across six pillars: Outcomes (290), Classroom Transaction (90), Governance Process (84), Infrastructure and Entitlements (51), Digital Learning (50), and School Safety (35). According to Odisha’s breakdown, Jharsuguda led the pack with 395 points; Sambalpur came next with 364. Malkangiri, though, was at the bottom, finishing with 298 points.

And here’s the core issue: digital literacy is still all over the place in Odisha’s government schools. Of the possible 50 points for “Digital Learning,” most districts didn’t even clear 25. Only eight managed to cross 20—Jharsuguda topped them all with 33, followed by Sambalpur, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, and Sundargarh. But Deogarh and Rayagada really lagged, scoring just 15 and 14 points.