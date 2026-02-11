Odisha Reviews ₹10,000 PUCC Fine as Government Signals Possible Reduction

Advertisement

The Odisha government is reviewing the existing ₹10,000 penalty imposed on vehicles operating without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), with indications that the fine may be reduced in the coming weeks.

The current penalty was enforced as part of stricter implementation of pollution control norms aimed at improving air quality across the state. However, the high fine amount has triggered concern among motorists, particularly after intensified checks at fuel stations and enforcement points.

State Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena has indicated that the penalty structure is under examination. While no revised amount has been officially announced, the government has acknowledged the need to reassess the financial burden on vehicle owners while maintaining compliance with environmental regulations.

Under the present enforcement framework, vehicles without a valid PUCC can face a ₹10,000 fine. In addition, the issuance of pollution certificates has been linked to the clearance of pending traffic challans, following judicial directions. This has further tightened compliance requirements for motorists.

The strict implementation led to a surge in demand at authorised emission testing centres, resulting in long queues in several districts. Authorities also temporarily relaxed enforcement earlier, allowing vehicle owners time to obtain valid certificates without facing immediate penalties.

Odisha has more than one crore registered vehicles, making emission compliance a significant administrative and environmental challenge. The proposed review of the penalty suggests that the government is seeking a balance between environmental enforcement and practical affordability for citizens.

Officials have indicated that any final decision will retain mandatory pollution certification, with the focus remaining on reducing vehicular emissions rather than diluting regulatory standards.

Further clarity on the revised penalty structure is expected after internal consultations within the transport department.