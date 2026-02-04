Odisha Revenue Services Set for WhatsApp Rollout to Streamline Land Grievance Redressal

Advertisement

Odisha is preparing to take another step in digitizing public service delivery as the state’s revenue administration gets ready to roll out land and revenue-related services through WhatsApp. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce physical visits to revenue offices and simplify grievance redressal for citizens across urban and rural areas.

As reported by Pragativadi, the upcoming WhatsApp-based revenue service will allow people to submit land-related complaints and revenue service applications directly through the messaging platform. The service is designed to function round the clock, enabling citizens to raise issues and monitor progress without depending on office hours or intermediaries.

The move comes amid sustained efforts by the Odisha government to address long-standing concerns around delays, repeated office visits, and procedural bottlenecks in revenue offices. By shifting key services to a digital platform that already has widespread usage, the administration aims to improve accessibility while ensuring quicker administrative response times.

The WhatsApp revenue initiative is also expected to introduce greater accountability within the revenue machinery. Applications and grievances submitted through the platform will be monitored against defined timelines, with senior officials expected to review unresolved cases. This approach is intended to reduce malpractices and curb corruption by limiting direct physical interaction between citizens and officials.

A key aspect of the system is its focus on grievance escalation. Citizens whose complaints remain unresolved at lower levels will be able to escalate issues through the same WhatsApp channel, ensuring cases are not left pending without supervision. This is particularly relevant for land-related disputes, which often face prolonged administrative delays.

The rollout also aligns with Odisha’s broader push for technology-driven governance. In recent years, the state has expanded digital access to public services, with an emphasis on reaching remote and rural populations who may find traditional online portals difficult to navigate.

The WhatsApp-based revenue services are expected to be inaugurated shortly, marking a shift in how land administration engages with the public. If implemented effectively, the initiative could reduce administrative friction, enhance transparency, and improve public trust in revenue service delivery across the state.