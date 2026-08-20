Odisha Revenue Grievances Can Now Be Filed on WhatsApp

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Residents of Odisha can now submit complaints concerning revenue services through WhatsApp, with the state government introducing a digital grievance mechanism under its existing ‘Ama Sathi’ chatbot.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari launched the system on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The service is available on WhatsApp at 9437292000, allowing citizens to submit supporting documents and follow the progress of their grievances without having to visit a government office.

The new arrangement is designed to bring several stages of the complaint-handling process onto a single digital platform. Citizens will receive WhatsApp notifications as their cases move through registration, scrutiny, field verification, referral to senior authorities, and eventual resolution or rejection. They will also have the option of rating the service and submitting feedback.

The complaints will initially be directed to the authority responsible for the matter. In routine revenue cases, the tehsildar will conduct the preliminary examination. Where a grievance requires verification on the ground, it may be assigned to a revenue inspector.

Cases can then move up the administrative chain depending on their nature and complexity, with escalation possible to the sub-collector, additional district magistrate or collector.

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The platform covers a broad range of revenue-related issues. These include land records, mutation, correction of Records of Rights (RoR), land conversion, partition, encroachment and demarcation, as well as matters arising under the Odisha Land Reforms Act. Complaints concerning land revenue, registration and stamp duty, disaster relief and certificates will also be handled through the system.

Pujari said the WhatsApp facility is intended to make revenue services easier for citizens to access while improving confidence in the administration.

The system also introduces a stronger layer of oversight within the department. Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee said the digital mechanism would allow the minister, the department secretary and other senior officials to monitor grievances directly, with the aim of improving accountability among field-level officers.

The government plans to take the system beyond complaints filed digitally. Grievances submitted physically at revenue offices are also proposed to be digitised and incorporated into the same unified platform.

The move builds on Odisha’s use of the ‘Ama Sathi’ chatbot for delivery of revenue-related services, with the latest expansion placing grievance registration, tracking and administrative monitoring within the same WhatsApp-based system.