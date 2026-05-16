Odisha Revenue Department Mandates 3-Year Rotation Policy for Field Staff

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The Odisha government is shaking up its Revenue Administration, aiming to bring in more transparency and accountability to public service delivery. They’re making it mandatory for all employees who’ve stayed in the same office over three years to switch posts right away. This move addresses what the government says is a serious backlog of pending transfers across many districts. Leaders are making it clear that the transfer policies aren’t optional, and everyone’s got to follow them.

To make sure this actually happens, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has laid out clear, time-sensitive instructions for every District Collector. Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Arabinda K. Padhee personally sent letters out, telling collectors to stick firmly to the 3-year rotation rule. Everybody’s expected to wrap things up in this transfer season, with a hard deadline set for June 15, 2026.

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The rule covers a whole lineup of key staff—Section Officers, Senior and Junior Revenue Assistants, Revenue Supervisors, Inspectors, Assistant Inspectors, Amins, and others. If anyone in these roles has worked three years or more in the same posting—whether it’s a District Collectorate, Sub-Collector office, Block, or Tahsil—they’re getting transferred.

Once the transfers are done, the district administrations have to submit a thorough report on what they’ve accomplished. The government expects this overhaul to break the cycle of stagnation, introduce new viewpoints at revenue offices all over Odisha, and stand as proof of their drive for clean, responsive, and efficient governance.