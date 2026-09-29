Odisha Revenue Department Directs Collectors to Audit and Reclaim Unused Government Land

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ordered a time-bound, statewide operation to audit and recover government-owned land that has sat unutilized for years or has been diverted away from its sanctioned purpose.

District collectors have been instructed to scrutinize properties allocated to government departments, public corporations, non-governmental institutions, private organizations, and individuals. In an official communication sent to all collectors, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, stressed that public land is an invaluable asset that cannot be left open to speculative retention, unauthorized occupation, or arbitrary misuse.

The state’s directive removes any ambiguity regarding bureaucratic neutrality. Dr. Padhee ordered field-level revenue officials to enforce the law impartially and fearlessly, warning them against succumbing to pressure, fear, or political influence from influential organizations or well-connected figures. The administration made clear that any official or employee found colluding with vested interests or corrupt entities will face both severe disciplinary action and criminal prosecution under applicable laws.

Clear Statutory Levers for Recovery

Rather than conducting an open-ended review, the Revenue Department has mandated specific legal routes based on how each parcel was originally handed over:

Leased Land and the Three-Year Limit: Plots leased out to institutions, entities, or private individuals that have remained inactive for more than three years from settlement—or have been redirected toward unapproved uses—will be identified for immediate resumption. Proceedings will be executed under Section 3-B of the Odisha Government Land Settlement (OGLS) Act, 1962, following due legal procedure and the principles of natural justice, followed by corrections in revenue records to restore state ownership.

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Advance and Permissive Allocations: Pending allotments held under advance possession will undergo immediate ground inspections; any plot found vacant or misapplied will be revested in the government under Rule 11-A of the OGLS Rules, 1983. Similarly, land held under permissive possession will be evaluated, and where conditions have been breached or plots left idle, authorities will cancel holdings under Rule 9-A(2) of the same rules.

Audit of State Departments: Government agencies holding allocated acreage for specific projects must also surrender idle parcels. If land transferred to a department has remained untouched for more than three years and is no longer needed, authorities must initiate formal proposals to relinquish it back to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Where a project has used only a portion of the allotted site, officials are required to examine and justify whether holding on to the unbuilt surplus is genuinely necessary.

Encroachment Clearance: On government parcels that have already been leased or alienated, district authorities must swiftly initiate eviction proceedings against illegal occupants in accordance with prescribed legal rules.

Institutional Oversight and Monthly Returns

To prevent procedural drift, the government has treated this review as a priority assignment, making collectors personally responsible for eliminating delays, preventing negligence, and delegating clear operational tasks across their district staff.

Each district must maintain a master registry tracking every case through five milestones: review, identification, initiation of proceedings, completion of legal formalities, and final restoration to the government ledger.

District administrations are required to submit monthly progress returns online by the 5th of every month. These filings must be organized across four distinct categories: Advance Possession, Permissive Possession, Resumption, and Relinquishment.