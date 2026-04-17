Odisha Remembers Legendary Leader Biju Patnaik on Death Anniversary today

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Among the Odia icons who carried Odisha’s pride, glory, and dignity to the world stage, Biju Patnaik remains a towering figure. Today, April 17, marks his death anniversary.

Biju Babu, as he was fondly called, passed away on April 17, 1997. Widely hailed as the architect of modern Odisha, he was a fearless freedom fighter, daring pilot, successful industrialist, and visionary statesman. He served as Union Minister and was Chief Minister of Odisha twice.

He gave new direction to Odisha’s economy by spearheading Paradip Port. He played a pivotal role in setting up key projects including Bhubaneswar airport, the Rourkela Steel Plant, Sainik School in Bhubaneswar, and the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

A strong advocate of science, Biju Patnaik instituted the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the popularisation of science worldwide.

His role in women’s empowerment was historic. He ensured 33% reservation for women in the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions, making Odisha a pioneer in the country.

Advertisement

As a pilot of extraordinary courage, he took part in the Quit India Movement, flew missions during the Kashmir Operation in 1947. He rescued Indonesian leaders during their freedom struggle and was conferred Indonesia’s highest civilian honour, Bhumiputra (Son of the Soil), for his bravery.

On his death anniversary today, people across Odisha are paying homage to Biju Patnaik. His death was mourned across Odisha, India, and many nations. After his passing, his body was draped in the national flags of three countries – India, Indonesia, and Russia. He will forever be remembered as the brave son of Kalinga.

Watch the video here: