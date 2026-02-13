Odisha Records 1.87% Retail Inflation in January, Among Lowest in Major States

Advertisement

Odisha recorded retail inflation of 1.87 percent in January 2026, placing it among the lowest inflation rates among major states and indicating relatively stable price levels compared to the national average.

The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, showed that Odisha’s inflation rate was significantly lower than the all-India retail inflation rate of 2.75 percent during the same period. The inflation rate stood at 1.88 percent in rural areas and 1.84 percent in urban areas, reflecting broad price stability across both segments.

Among large states, only Chhattisgarh recorded a lower inflation rate at 1.67 percent, while several major states reported higher inflation levels. Telangana recorded inflation of 4.92 percent, followed by Kerala at 3.67 percent, Tamil Nadu at 3.36 percent and Rajasthan at 3.17 percent. Other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar also reported inflation rates above Odisha’s level.

Economists attribute the lower inflation environment in Odisha to multiple structural and policy factors. Food inflation remained relatively moderate during the month, supported by declining prices of key commodities such as onion, garlic and potatoes at the national level. Transport inflation also remained subdued, which helped limit overall price increases, particularly in rural regions where transport costs form a larger share of household expenditure.

Odisha’s strong local agricultural production and supply linkages with neighbouring states have also helped stabilise food prices. The availability of locally produced commodities reduces dependence on distant supply chains and protects consumers from sharp price fluctuations.

Fiscal factors have also contributed to the trend. Controlled government expenditure and conservative fiscal management have limited inflationary pressures within the state. This has helped maintain consumer price growth near the lower band of the inflation range in recent months.

Lower inflation has mixed economic implications. On one hand, it supports household purchasing power by keeping essential goods more affordable. On the other hand, persistently low inflation can indicate weaker demand conditions, which may affect business profitability, investment decisions and overall economic growth.

The inflation trend suggests that Odisha currently has a relatively stable price environment compared to other major states. Going forward, demand conditions, agricultural output and fiscal spending patterns will play a key role in determining the direction of inflation in the state.