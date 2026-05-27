Odisha Rabi Paddy Procurement 2025-26: Strict Anti-Middlemen Rules Set 

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The Odisha government recently launched a stringent new strategy to streamline rabi paddy procurement for the 2025-26 Kharif Marketing Season, putting small and marginal farmers front and center. The senior leadership signed off on the action plan at a high-level meeting in Lok Seva Bhawan. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo led the session, with Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra, Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samant, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, and other senior officials were present.

Their main focus is stopping middlemen and illegal paddy coming in from nearby states. The government ordered every inter-state border entry point to be sealed off right away during the procurement season. District collectors have to keep a close watch and monitor things daily. Inside the mandis, transparency is being heavily enforced—iris-based biometric checks are now mandatory to permit sales exclusively by legitimate farmers. Paddy can’t be weighed anywhere except on the mandi premises, and officials will check all weighing machines regularly.

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To keep the supply chain tight and handle the extra load, the state has set up a Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) to follow trucks and stop stock from being diverted. There’s also a 24/7 helpline for farmers, so they can report complaints right away. Dedicated officers will make sure these issues get solved quickly, and farmers just need to dial 1967 for help.

All these strict measures demonstrate the government’s response to a spike in farm activity. Official stats say paddy procurement is up 5.48% and there are 14% more registered farmers this year compared to last. To accommodate this heavy influx of volume, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) promised to build more storage facilities in the main procurement zones across Odisha.