Odisha Pushes Manufacturing Growth with Rs 17,250 Cr Kalyani Group Project in Dhenkanal

Odisha moved a step closer to strengthening its industrial and manufacturing ecosystem after the State Cabinet on January 31 approved a large-scale investment proposal by Kalyani Group, reinforcing the government’s focus on value-added manufacturing.

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to set up an integrated manufacturing complex in Dhenkanal district involving an investment of Rs 17,250 crore, marking one of the most significant industrial approvals granted by the state in recent times.

The proposed facility will come up at Gajamara in Dhenkanal and is planned as a multi-unit manufacturing hub catering to automotive, aerospace and defence-related components, along with advanced materials and specialty steel production.

Officials said the project received approval at the January 31 meeting of the Odisha Cabinet, underlining the state’s intent to attract large, technology-driven manufacturing investments capable of generating sustained economic activity.

The project is expected to play a strategic role in Odisha’s industrial transition. While the state has long been known for its mineral resources, the new manufacturing complex is aimed at expanding downstream industries and reducing dependence on raw material exports.

In addition to direct employment opportunities, the integrated nature of the project is likely to spur the growth of ancillary industries and vendor units in the surrounding areas, offering further opportunities for local businesses and skilled workers.

Once implemented, the manufacturing complex is expected to create significant direct and indirect employment and contribute to regional development in central Odisha.

With the approval, the state government has signalled a clear policy direction towards strengthening Odisha’s position as a competitive manufacturing destination, setting the stage for further industrial investments in the future.