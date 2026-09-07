Odisha Pushes Four-City BKPPER Plan With 269 Projects in the Pipeline

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Odisha’s proposed Bhubaneswar-Kataka-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BKPPER) is being positioned as a major engine for the state’s long-term economic expansion, with a target of creating more than 40 lakh non-agricultural jobs and attracting over $400 billion in corporate investment.

The scale of the plan was reviewed at a high-level inter-departmental meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg at Kharavela Bhavan on Sunday. The meeting focused on how the government can coordinate infrastructure, investment and employment efforts across the proposed economic region.

BKPPER will cover four districts — Khordha, Kataka, Puri and Jagatsinghpur — and 19 urban areas. It is also among the four pilot projects selected under the Government of India’s City Economic Region initiative.

269 projects across 19 departments

The immediate focus is now on execution. Officials reviewed 269 projects involving 19 government departments, which were identified in collaboration with NITI Aayog.

The discussions covered coordination between departments, mapping projects on the PM Gati Shakti portal and preparing the next set of actions for the region. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also been proposed as a financing partner for the project.

The government is seeking to build an economic region rather than develop the four urban centres independently. Its approach combines transport, housing, infrastructure and urban development with the existing economic strengths of the area.

Four economic centres, different strengths

The proposed region brings together four distinct economic bases.

Bhubaneswar contributes its IT and technology sector, while Kataka has a strong traditional commercial base. Puri brings tourism and cultural heritage, and Paradip adds its port-driven industrial and logistics capacity.

The government intends to connect these strengths through an integrated regional development framework.

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Focus on transport, housing and climate resilience

Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development Department Usha Padhee presented the progress of the project and its priority areas during the meeting.

The development strategy includes multimodal transport, affordable housing, climate-resilient infrastructure and urban rejuvenation. Padhee said the region is being planned as a model for sustainable and inclusive economic development, with the potential to make a significant contribution to Odisha’s GDP under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The BKPPER plan is also linked to Odisha’s wider development goals under Vision 2036 and 2047.

New authority to oversee BKPPER

The state has also moved to establish a dedicated institutional mechanism for the region. The State Cabinet has approved the creation of the Capital Economic Region Development Authority (CERDA).

The authority is intended to provide an integrated framework for managing the BKPPER area. Its responsibilities will include urban planning, project implementation, financing and investment mobilisation.

Push for coordinated development

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, along with senior officials from various departments, took part in the review meeting.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg stressed the need for coordinated action across government departments to develop the region to global standards. The approach is intended to bring infrastructure development, investment generation and employment creation under a common regional framework.

With 19 urban areas, 269 identified projects, a 40-lakh-plus employment target and more than $400 billion in proposed corporate investment, BKPPER represents one of Odisha’s largest planned economic development initiatives. The next stage will depend on how effectively the state aligns its departments, projects and financing arrangements to turn the four-city vision into an operational economic region.