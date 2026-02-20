Odisha procures 59 lakh quintal paddy from 13.91 lakh farmers, govt assures purchase from all growers

Advertisement

Odisha has procured 59 lakh quintal of paddy from over 13.91 lakh farmers in the 2025-26 kharif marketing season, with the state government reaffirming its commitment to purchase paddy from every registered farmer. The move underscores the state’s continued focus on strengthening farm incomes and stabilising rural economic activity through assured procurement mechanisms.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the government remains committed to ensuring that no farmer is excluded from the procurement process. Responding to criticism over alleged procurement mismanagement, he stated that “not a single annadata will be deprived of paddy procurement,” reiterating assurances previously outlined in the Governor’s address to the Assembly.

The state has already achieved significant progress toward procurement targets across major agricultural districts. Around 90 per cent of the additional procurement target in key producing districts such as Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Subarnapur has been completed, reflecting an expansion in procurement operations and coverage.

The scale of procurement highlights the central role of government intervention in Odisha’s agricultural economy, where paddy remains the dominant crop and a primary source of income for millions of rural households. Assured procurement helps protect farmers from price volatility and ensures minimum support price realisation, which in turn supports consumption and rural demand.

The government has positioned procurement expansion as part of a broader rural economic strategy aimed at strengthening agricultural incomes and supporting rural livelihoods. Majhi said the volume of procurement reflects administrative commitment and has contributed to reinforcing the rural economy, countering concerns about gaps in procurement access.

The procurement push comes amid broader economic and infrastructure expansion efforts in the state. The government has highlighted ongoing railway projects worth Rs 90,000 crore and plans to construct 75,000 km of roads over the next five years, signalling parallel investments in connectivity that could improve agricultural logistics and market access.

At the same time, the procurement issue has emerged as a political flashpoint, with Opposition members raising concerns over procurement management and disrupting Assembly proceedings. The government, however, has maintained that procurement operations are progressing effectively and urged critics to review ground-level implementation.

Odisha’s expanding procurement coverage reflects both administrative intervention and the structural importance of agriculture in the state’s economic framework. With over 13 lakh farmers already participating in the procurement system this season, the state’s assurance to procure paddy from all farmers signals continued reliance on state-led procurement as a tool to support farm incomes and rural economic stability.