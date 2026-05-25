Odisha Power Demand Hits Record 6,739 MW Amid Severe Heatwave

Advertisement

Odisha’s intense heatwave has pushed electricity demand through the roof, hitting a record 6,739 MW. Tata Power says that’s roughly 300 MW more than last year’s peak of 6,447 MW. The capital city, Bhubaneswar has been hit particularly hard. The city’s power usage jumped 17 percent this summer, climbing to 750 MW, compared to 641 MW just last season. This heat has resulted frequent, drawn-out power cuts and voltage issues, which has left many locals frustrated and angry.

To tackle this surge, weather-related chaos, and growing public anger, Tata Power and its distribution companies initiated a massive emergency response. More than 26,000 trained field staff statewide, working to handle prompt repairs. Teams include everyone from maintenance workers and breakdown specialists to supervisors and safety officers. They also mention taking extra health and safety steps to protect these workers from the intense heat.

Advertisement

Backing up this frontline team, the discoms have stockpiled a wide range of equipment spread across their network. On standby: 67 power transformers, nearly 5,000 distribution transformers, over 60,000 electric poles, and about 9,000 kilometers of conductors and cables. They’ve also arranged emergency gear—tower wagons, hydraulic machines, mobile substations, dewatering pumps, and tree-pruning tools—that can be put to use during outages caused by storms, lightning, or heavy winds.

Coordinating all these efforts, a central Power Distribution Technology Centre keeps an eye on Odisha’s distribution grid, working with control rooms across various regions for quick fault detection. For customers, the 24-hour call center is up and running, letting people report outages through phone, apps, websites, WhatsApp, or even a missed call. Restoration updates go out in real time via SMS and social media. The discoms are working closely with local authorities, fire services, ODRAF, and civic agencies to clear obstacles, during severe weather conditions.