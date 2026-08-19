Odisha Police Takes Anti-Drug Pledge Across 35 Districts Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Advertisement

A statewide anti-drug mobilisation brought together Odisha Police personnel on August 18, with the force taking a collective pledge to support efforts aimed at building a society free from substance abuse under the Nasha-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The initiative was carried out at the Odisha Police Headquarters in Kataka as well as police stations and district offices across the state. Personnel used the occasion to commit themselves to avoiding intoxicants and promoting greater awareness of the risks associated with addiction.

The campaign covered all 35 police districts of Odisha. Senior officers and other police personnel pledged to protect families and communities from the effects of substance abuse and to participate actively in awareness efforts.

Advertisement

A specific emphasis was placed on young people and their role in carrying the prevention message into communities across the state.

Interim Director General of Police Vinaytosh Mishra attended the programme along with Additional DGPs Soumendra Priyadarshi and Prateek Mohanty. IGPs Praveen Kumar and Satyajit Nayak, DIGPs Charan Singh Mina and Jugal Kishore Banoth, besides other senior officials and police personnel, were also present.

The programme framed drug prevention not only as an enforcement concern but also as an issue requiring sustained awareness and participation at the grassroots level. Police officials reaffirmed their commitment to working towards a healthier, safer and addiction-free Odisha.

The collective pledge was organised as part of the nationwide Nasha-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, with Odisha Police using its statewide institutional network to reinforce the message against substance abuse and encourage community-level awareness.