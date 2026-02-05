Odisha Plans Special Industrial Package for Mayurbhanj to Drive Investment and Employment Growth

The Odisha government is preparing a special industrial incentive package for Mayurbhanj district as part of efforts to accelerate regional industrial development and create employment opportunities. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during a development programme held in Rairangpur.

The proposed package is aimed at attracting new industrial investments to the tribal-dominated district while strengthening existing industrial activity. The state government views industrial expansion in Mayurbhanj as a key step toward improving economic conditions and generating large-scale job opportunities for local residents.

As part of its broader industrial expansion strategy, the government is planning to integrate Rairangpur with the proposed Ranchi Rourkela Raipur industrial corridor under the Enterprise Odisha initiative. The corridor is expected to improve industrial connectivity, promote manufacturing and encourage allied business activities, which could help position the district as an emerging investment destination in northern Odisha.

Alongside industrial development, the state is also focusing on strengthening social infrastructure in the region. The government has announced plans to establish four new medical colleges across Odisha to improve access to healthcare and address shortages of medical professionals. There are also proposals to expand education facilities in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Dental and Nursing streams while strengthening Arogya Mandirs to provide round-the-clock primary healthcare services in rural areas.

Several institutional development projects are also being planned for Rairangpur. These include the establishment of an Ayush hospital, an Ayurvedic college, a campus of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, an information technology campus of MSCB University, and an archery academy. These initiatives are expected to improve higher education access, support skill development and promote sports training facilities for youth in the region.

The government has also initiated steps for cultural and environmental development projects in the district. A detailed project report worth approximately ₹100 crore is being prepared for development of the Maa Kichakeswari Temple, while biodiversity conservation initiatives are being planned for the Similipal region to promote ecological preservation and tourism growth.

The state government has indicated that sustained investment support and infrastructure development will be prioritised for Mayurbhanj to accelerate its transformation into an industrial and educational hub. Officials believe the combined focus on industrial incentives, institutional expansion and cultural infrastructure will support long-term economic growth and livelihood generation in the district.