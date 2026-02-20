Odisha plans new economic regions to unlock industrial growth in mineral-rich interior districts

Advertisement

Odisha’s industrial expansion could move decisively beyond its traditional coastal growth corridor, as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed the creation of two City Economic Regions covering key districts in western and central parts of the state. The proposal reflects a broader push to formalise regions that already contribute significantly to Odisha’s industrial output and integrate them into structured economic growth frameworks.

Pradhan has recommended the formation of one City Economic Region covering Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh, and another covering Angul and Dhenkanal. These two clusters together account for more than 26 per cent of Odisha’s Gross State Domestic Product, highlighting their importance to the state’s economic base. The proposal aims to build on existing industrial ecosystems and strengthen infrastructure, logistics and urban capacity to support future investment.

The move is seen as an effort to replicate the success of the Bhubaneswar Cuttack Puri Paradip economic corridor, which has emerged as Odisha’s primary administrative, industrial and logistics hub. By extending the economic region model inland, policymakers aim to reduce regional imbalances and unlock the potential of mineral rich and industrially active districts that have historically driven production but received relatively less urban and infrastructure integration.

The western Odisha cluster already hosts some of the state’s most important industrial and institutional assets. Sundargarh and Jharsuguda serve as major centres for steel, aluminium and power generation, while Sambalpur has emerged as an education and innovation hub with institutions such as IIM Sambalpur, VSSUT Burla and Sambalpur University. Jharsuguda’s airport and its proximity to industrial centres in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand further strengthen the region’s logistics advantage. This combination of industrial capacity, institutional presence and geographic connectivity makes the region suitable for structured economic expansion.

Similarly, the Angul Dhenkanal cluster forms the backbone of Odisha’s energy and heavy industry sector. The region houses major public sector and industrial facilities including Nalco, NTPC and Mahanadi Coalfields, and has access to significant reserves of coal, iron ore and chromite. The development of National Waterway 5 along the Brahmani river is expected to improve cargo movement between Talcher, Kalinganagar and Paradip, strengthening supply chains and reducing logistics costs for industries operating in the region.

The creation of formal City Economic Regions is expected to help align infrastructure development, industrial planning and urban expansion under a coordinated framework. Such regions typically receive focused investment in transport networks, industrial parks, urban housing and logistics facilities, making them more attractive for domestic and global investors. The structured planning approach also enables better integration between industrial production and urban workforce ecosystems.

The proposal also aligns with the Centre’s broader Purvodaya vision, which focuses on accelerating economic development across eastern India. Odisha, with its abundant mineral resources and growing manufacturing base, has been identified as a key driver in this regional growth strategy. Formalising economic regions in western and central Odisha could help strengthen the state’s position as a national hub for metals, energy and manufacturing.

Importantly, the proposal recognises that Odisha’s economic strength is no longer limited to its coastal administrative corridor. Districts such as Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh already contribute disproportionately to industrial output and energy production. Providing these regions with structured economic region status could accelerate infrastructure development, attract new industries and create large scale employment opportunities.

If implemented, the new economic regions could mark a shift in Odisha’s development model from coastal concentration towards a more distributed and industrially anchored growth structure. This transition would not only improve regional balance but also enhance the state’s long term industrial competitiveness by integrating its resource rich interior districts into formal economic growth corridors.