‘Jan Vishwas Bill’ – Decriminalising Minor Offenses for Ease of Living and Doing Business

The Odisha Legislative Assembly has passed the landmark Odisha Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025, which aims to replace criminal punishments, including imprisonment, with civil penalties for minor, technical, or procedural violations across multiple state laws. The move is hailed by the government as a major step towards “trust-based governance” and a boost for ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ in the state.

The Core Objective: Trust Over Punishment

The Bill seeks to rationalise and modernise outdated legal provisions that currently impose an undue compliance burden and stifle business growth.

Shift from Criminal to Civil Penalty: The primary change is moving away from treating minor, unintentional omissions or procedural lapses as crimes, opting instead for civil penalties or administrative processes .

Targeted Reform: The legislation proposes amendments to 16 existing state laws , reviewing and reforming 161 provisions in total.

Focus Areas: The amendments span key sectors, including: Labour Urban Governance (Town Planning, Municipal Acts) Agriculture (Agricultural Market Norms) Health (Nurses and Midwives Registration Act) Trade and Commerce



Key Decriminalisation Provisions and Their Impact

The Bill replaces jail terms with stringent monetary penalties for certain specific offenses:

Affected Law Old Provision (Example) New Provision Impact Prevention of Gambling Act Jail terms (e.g., 1 to 6 months) and a fine of ₹100 for basic violations. Monetary Penalties: Up to ₹5,000 (for basic violations), and up to ₹75,000 for serious categories. Gaming House Owners: Up to ₹25,000 (as per one source) or higher in serious cases Removes Imprisonment. Critics argue this “nationalises gambling.” Agricultural Market Norms Six months in jail for violating norms. Fine of ₹75,000. Rationalises punitive action against farmers/traders for procedural breaches. Town Planning Rules Provisions for arrest. Arrest provisions withdrawn. Reduces fear and harassment for citizens and developers over minor building/planning issues. Fire Service-Related Clauses Clauses involving jail terms. Jail clauses removed. Makes compliance less punitive and more focused on administrative adherence.

Note: The government has clarified that the Bill does not decriminalise offences that have an adverse impact on human health, public administration, or the environment.

Structural Reforms and Adjudication

To ensure the new system works efficiently, the Bill introduces a new mechanism:

Administrative Adjudication: This mechanism is introduced to handle minor violations swiftly through administrative courts and processes, reducing the load on the criminal justice system and judicial courts.

Rationalised Penalties: Monetary penalties have been structured to be fair and proportionate to the violation.

Periodic Revision: The Bill ensures that financial penalties are revisable to maintain their effectiveness as a deterrent over time.

The Debate: Government vs. Opposition

The Bill has become a subject of intense political debate in the Assembly:

Stance Argument Proponents (Govt.) Critics (Opposition) Pro-Bill It is a modern reform that encourages honest compliance by removing the “fear of prosecution” for minor lapses. It attracts investment and eases the process for small businesses and citizens. Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain: Moved the Bill, stressing alignment with national reforms and reducing litigation costs. BJD & Congress Members: Alleged the Bill favours “corporate interests over public welfare.” Against Bill Removing the imprisonment clause, particularly for laws like the Prevention of Gambling Act, could encourage crimes and negatively impact society. Some critics even labelled it the “A-Vishwas Bill” (No-Trust Bill). BJP Members: Supported the Bill, arguing it would reduce harassment of citizens. BJD Legislator Ranendra Pratap Swain: Questioned the sudden urgency and warned that gambling could spread “like a skin infection.”

The Opposition staged a walk-out during the debate, demanding the Bill be referred to a select committee for closer scrutiny, underscoring the political heat surrounding this reform.

What Happens Next?

The Bill has passed the State Assembly and will now be sent for the Governor’s assent. Once approved, it will replace the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, which was promulgated in October and came into force in November 2025, giving the reforms permanent status in the state’s legal framework.