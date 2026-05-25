Odisha Partners With IIT Kharagpur, SPA Bhopal for Heritage Care

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The Odisha State Archaeology Department recently took a step towards protecting its cultural and architectural heritage. They’ve signed non-financial agreements with both IIT Kharagpur and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Bhopal. The announcement came during a special event in Bhubaneswar, with the main goal being to boost how the state documents, conserves, and develops its historic temples, monuments, heritage buildings, and archaeological sites by bringing in modern science and technology.

Technological Integration via IIT Kharagpur:

Under the specific partnership established with IIT Kharagpur, a wide array of cutting-edge technologies will be deployed for the monitoring and preservation of the state’s historical sites— LiDAR scanning, 3D documentation, structural analysis, digital mapping, GIS, remote sensing, and other methods used in scientific conservation. It’s not just about implementing technology, either. The team plans to encourage research, spark innovation, and link up knowledge from different fields—all centered on saving and understanding heritage sites.

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Heritage Planning and Capacity Building with SPA Bhopal:

MoU with SPA Bhopal focuses on heritage planning and conservation architecture. SPA Bhopal will give technical advice, run specialized training programs, help with museum and exhibition design, and handle in-depth architectural documentation. Their support should help keep detailed records and provide a sustainable roadmap for Odisha’s historic treasures.

When Odisha Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj spoke at the event, he called the project a transformative step toward ensuring that future generations remain aware of the significance of Odisha’s globally and nationally recognized heritage. He highlighted that around 82 monuments managed by the Archaeological Survey of India, plus another 212 overseen by the state archaeology department, will benefit from these new efforts. The minister stressed that protecting, conserving, and developing these sites for the long haul all take top priority.

Tying in with the National Education Policy 2020, the program will send 10 students from Odisha to intern at IIT Kharagpur, where they’ll focus on heritage and architectural conservation. To top it all off, the event marked the official launch of a new logo for the Odisha State Archaeology Department—a small but symbolic way to signal this new chapter in heritage preservation.