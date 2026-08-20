Odisha Orders UG Equivalence for Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes

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Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDPs) in Odisha will receive the same academic standing as regular undergraduate degrees, with universities being directed to recognise the programmes for higher education and employment purposes as mentioned by Odisha government.

The move aligns the state’s implementation of AEDPs with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2025 guidelines, which stipulate that an apprenticeship-embedded degree must be treated at par with conventional undergraduate degree programmes specified by the UGC. The recognition extends to further education as well as recruitment and employment.

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AEDPs combine classroom-based degree education with structured apprenticeship training, allowing students to acquire academic knowledge while gaining practical experience in an industry setting. In Odisha, the programmes are being implemented through the Higher Education Department in collaboration with the Board of Practical Training.

The state has positioned AEDPs as a way of combining the academic foundation of a degree with workplace training, while retaining the recognition and progression opportunities associated with undergraduate education.