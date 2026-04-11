Odisha observes Chhenapoda Divas today: Here’s how the sweet emerged

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Bhubaneswar: Everybody adores Chhenapodha, a delectable sweet originating from Odisha. The mere sight of Chhenapodha is enough to tantalize one’s taste buds. Born in the Nayagarh district, Chhenapodha has etched its name on the global culinary map.

This sweet treat is an extremely popular favorite among Odias, cherished by individuals of all ages, ranging from young children to the elderly.

Whenever Chhenapodha is mentioned, Nayagarh invariably comes to mind, although its fame now extends throughout Odisha.

Chhenapodha is a unique and mouth-watering sweet that has become a staple in every household, relished by people from diverse backgrounds. Notably, its flavor intensifies with the degree of roasting. This exquisite sweet has garnered international acclaim.

Chhenapodha holds a revered position as one of the sixty pouti bhogas offered to Lord Jagannath, presented to Him on Bahuda Day.

To uphold the prestige of this beloved Odia sweet, April 11 is commemorated as Chhenapodha Day annually.

The celebration of Chhenapodha Day is a tribute to its creator, Sudarshan Sahu from Nayagarh district, with his birthday being observed as this special day.

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Nayagarh has played a pivotal role in popularizing this sweet across the state and country, with its origins dating back to the pre-independence era.

The story behind its creation is intriguing. Here’s the fascinating tale of Chhenapodha’s birth. In 1945, Sudarshan Sahu, the ingenious creator of Chhenapodha, was running a breakfast shop in Daspalla. One day, he found himself with some leftover chhena. Anticipating that it would turn stale by morning, he utilized his culinary acumen to devise a method to preserve it. He mixed sugar with the chhena and roasted it on a fire rod, shaping it into a cake.

The next day, he discovered that the cake remained fresh and had developed an enhanced flavor. Thus, Chhenapodha came into being.

Initially, it was a humble cake, but it soon evolved into a popular sweet, rapidly gaining fame across the state and being dispatched to various districts from Nayagarh.

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