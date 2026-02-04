Odisha Nears Universal Rural Tap Water Coverage as Over 77% Households Get Connections

Advertisement

Odisha has moved closer to achieving universal tap water coverage in rural areas, with more than three-fourths of its rural households now receiving drinking water through functional household tap connections. The progress reflects sustained implementation under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has prioritised treated piped water access across geographically diverse and infrastructure-deficient regions of the state.

As per data placed before Parliament and reported by Times of India, around 77.21 percent of rural households in Odisha, equivalent to about 68.45 lakh out of a total 88.65 lakh households, have been provided tap water connections as of late January 2026. The figures indicate a steady expansion of rural water infrastructure, positioning the state among those showing consistent improvement in household-level water delivery.

The coverage gains assume significance given Odisha’s challenging terrain, especially in tribal-dominated and remote districts where water supply infrastructure has historically lagged. To address these gaps, large-scale piped water supply projects have been implemented, along with decentralised and solar-powered systems in difficult-to-access pockets, particularly in the KBK region. These interventions have been designed to ensure year-round availability of treated drinking water rather than seasonal or source-dependent access.

Central funding support has played a key role in accelerating the rollout. Between 2019-20 and 2024-25, Odisha received over ₹7,700 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, enabling the creation of water treatment facilities, distribution networks and household-level connections across rural blocks. The funding has also supported capacity building at the village level to ensure operation and maintenance of newly created assets.

Beyond drinking water supply, parallel efforts are underway to strengthen water sustainability and irrigation infrastructure. Projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana are being implemented to improve water use efficiency in agriculture, while groundwater recharge initiatives are being planned to address long-term water security concerns. According to official data, thousands of artificial recharge structures have been proposed in the state to stabilise groundwater levels and improve water quality.

Despite the progress, the remaining gap of nearly 23 percent highlights the scale of the task still ahead. Last-mile connectivity, quality assurance and regular water supply remain key challenges, particularly in sparsely populated and forested areas. Ensuring that existing connections remain functional and deliver safe water on a daily basis is expected to be the next phase of focus for implementing agencies.

With rural tap water coverage now crossing the three-fourth mark, Odisha’s experience underscores the impact of sustained public investment and targeted execution in basic infrastructure. As the state works towards full coverage, the emphasis is expected to shift from expansion to reliability, marking a critical transition in rural water governance.