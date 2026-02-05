Odisha Moves to Restore Prachi River with Rs 300 Crore Plan, Tourism Development to Boost Niali Region

Advertisement

The Odisha government has approved a large scale restoration plan for the Prachi River with a sanctioned budget of over Rs 300 crore, according to a report by The New Indian Express. The initiative marks a significant step toward ecological conservation and regional tourism expansion while aiming to revive a historically significant river system.

The Prachi River, which once served as an important water channel supporting agriculture and settlements across coastal Odisha, has witnessed a gradual decline in water flow and ecological health over the years. The restoration programme is expected to focus on reviving the river’s natural course, improving water retention capacity and strengthening environmental sustainability in nearby regions. Officials believe that the revival effort will contribute to improved irrigation support and water availability for communities dependent on the river basin.

Alongside environmental restoration, the government has linked the river rejuvenation project with tourism development initiatives, particularly in Niali and surrounding religious clusters. Plans have been outlined to establish an interpretation centre that will showcase the historical and cultural importance of the Prachi Valley. The facility is expected to highlight the region’s heritage significance while encouraging visitor engagement and tourism awareness.

The state has also sanctioned Rs 24 crore for the development of the Ashtashambhu Tourism Corridor, as reported by The New Indian Express. The project focuses on upgrading infrastructure around eight prominent Shiva temples in the region, including Shobhaneshwar, Andhakapileshwar, Gokarneswar, Rameshwar, Grameshwar and Angeswar temples. The development plan includes improved accessibility, visitor amenities and construction of a ceremonial entry structure known as the Ashtashambhu Toran. Officials have indicated that the corridor project is expected to be completed within one year.

The combined focus on environmental restoration and cultural tourism is expected to strengthen Niali’s position as a religious and heritage destination while creating economic opportunities for local residents. Authorities anticipate that improved tourist inflow and ecological revival measures will support long term regional development.

With funding approval and project planning progressing, the Prachi River restoration initiative is emerging as a major step in the state’s effort to balance environmental sustainability with tourism driven growth.