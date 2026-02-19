Odisha moves to integrate AI into agriculture education as OSOU, OUAT partnership targets skills, innovation, and rural employability

Advertisement

Odisha has taken a step toward integrating artificial intelligence into agriculture education and rural skill development, with Odisha State Open University (OSOU) signing a strategic partnership with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to expand AI-enabled learning, research, and innovation in the agri-food sector.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening agriculture education through digital platforms, technology-driven training, and research integration, while improving employability and self-employment opportunities for students, farmers, and rural youth. The move reflects Odisha’s broader push to align agricultural education with emerging technologies and future workforce requirements.

Under the agreement, OUAT’s academic expertise and resources will be integrated into OSOU’s digital learning ecosystem, including its learning management system and mobile platforms. This will enable wider access to agriculture education through remote learning, particularly benefiting students and farming communities in underserved and rural regions.

Advertisement

A key objective of the partnership is to promote AI-driven skill development and knowledge creation in agriculture, combining theoretical learning with practical training. The initiative is expected to strengthen workforce readiness and support self-employment opportunities, especially among rural youth and agri-entrepreneurs.

The agreement also includes provisions for dual degree opportunities, allowing OUAT students to pursue additional academic qualifications through OSOU. It further aims to advance the adoption of emerging agricultural technologies such as drones, robotics, and AI-supported disaster knowledge systems, which can improve farm productivity, resilience, and decision-making.

In addition, the partnership proposes the development of digital marketing systems to improve market access for agricultural and rural products, supporting income diversification and strengthening agricultural value chains. The collaboration also seeks to integrate farmers into formal education systems, contributing to improved gross enrolment ratios and knowledge inclusion in rural communities.

The initiative signals Odisha’s growing focus on combining digital education infrastructure with agriculture sector modernization. By embedding artificial intelligence into agricultural learning and extension services, the state aims to build future-ready agricultural capabilities and support sustainable rural economic growth.