Odisha Moves Ahead With Science City Plan in Bhubaneswar, Seeks Central Support to Fast-Track Project

Advertisement

Odisha has stepped up efforts to establish a Science City in Bhubaneswar, with the state government seeking financial and technical support from the Centre to accelerate the proposed project. The initiative is part of a broader push to strengthen scientific infrastructure and position the capital as a hub for science education and innovation.

State Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra recently met Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in New Delhi to discuss central assistance for key science and technology initiatives, including the Science City proposal. During the meeting, the state government highlighted that land has already been identified for the project, signalling readiness to move forward once funding and institutional support are secured.

The proposed Science City is planned on about 100 acres of land in Bhubaneswar, which has already been allocated by the state government. The facility is expected to function as an interactive science hub featuring advanced exhibits, experiential learning spaces, and educational infrastructure aimed at promoting scientific awareness among students and the general public.

Advertisement

To better understand implementation models, Patra also visited the Science City under development in Patna, where he reviewed infrastructure, design, and execution progress. The visit included discussions with officials involved in the project, and Bihar authorities are expected to share technical guidance and expertise to support Odisha’s initiative. This exchange is intended to help Odisha adopt proven planning and operational frameworks for its own Science City.

The Centre has indicated its willingness to support Odisha’s science and technology expansion, recognising the state’s growing role in research, industry, and education. Strengthening science infrastructure aligns with broader national goals to promote innovation and develop knowledge-driven growth centres across emerging regions.

Once completed, the Science City is expected to enhance Bhubaneswar’s position as an educational and scientific destination while creating opportunities for student engagement, research collaboration, and public science outreach. The project could also contribute to the state’s long-term objective of building a stronger innovation ecosystem and attracting science-based institutions and investment.

With land allocation completed and discussions underway with the Centre and other states, Odisha has entered the preparatory phase of the project. The pace of progress will now depend on central funding approvals and the development of a detailed implementation roadmap, which will determine how quickly the Science City moves from planning to execution.