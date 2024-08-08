Odisha MLA offers 6522 coconuts at temple as he had won election by this number of votes, watch

Berhampur: In an instance of unique and rare expression of devotion for God, an MLA from Ganjam distterict of Odisha has recently offered 6522 number of coconuts at a temple. Interestingly, he offered exactly this number of coconuts because he won the recent MLA election by 6522 number of votes in the general election.

Coconut is offered to Gods and deities in temples as an offering. People sometimes offer coconuts after their wishes get fulfilled. However, normally one coconut is offered. In rare cases, sometimes people offer 7 or 11 or 108 number of coconuts. However, offering a huge 6522 numbers of coconuts is of course a very rare happening.

Moreover, it is also very rare that a devotee offers a huge number of coconuts which is the number of votes by which he won the election. This is perhaps the first of its kind.

As per reports, Manoranjan Dyan Samantaray, the MLA who won from the Chikiti Assembly constituency in Ganjam district of Odisha as a BJP candidate offered the coconuts at the Maa Kuthari temple in Patrapur of Ganjam. He reportedly had kept a wish with God about this. And accordingly, he offered 6522 coconuts as he had won the last election by this number of votes from his rival candidate of BJD.

As his wish was fulfilled the MLA offered the huge number of coconuts on last Tuesday. Initially the priest broke a coconut after performing some worship rituals. And then many others broke the huge number of coconuts.

It is to be noted that after long 24 years the electoral scene has changed in this constituency as a candidate from BJP won this seat.

On this occasion, MLA’s wife Meena Dyan Samantaray, Patrapur Block vice chairman Anadi Charan Pandit, youth leader Kalidas Reddy, woman leader Lalita Pradhan and Badal Pradhan, Kiran Adhikari and Alekha Kanyari were present at the temple along with others.

Watch the video here: