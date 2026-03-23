Odisha MLA Housing: 300 New Flats in Bhubaneswar to be Ready by June 30

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Odisha’s new residential complex for MLAs in Bhubaneswar is close to completion—the Works Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, says it’ll be ready by June 30. He visited the site on Wednesday, looked over the progress, and told everyone involved to get moving to ensure they meet the deadline.

The ambitious project features six towers and a total of 300 flats—105 are Type-7 units, and the rest, 195, are Type-6. The idea is to update the old housing setup for the state’s legislators and senior officials. 130 legislators and 170 senior government officials will move in once it’s finished. That means knocking down the older single- and double-story homes near the legislative assembly, and the state cabinet agreed to spend over ₹500 crore to make it happen.

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Beyond housing, the residential complex is designed with sustainability and additional amenities in mind.—there’s a sewage treatment plant, plans for conserving groundwater, and a dedicated green space. They’re even talking about adding a clubhouse with 50 rooms for guests, which should make the MLA colony even better.

The Minister’s push to wrap things up comes after some criticism about how slow things were moving. Back in November 2024, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy was pretty vocal about her disappointment with the pace. At this latest review, Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh and Works Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh were there to show the government’s serious about finishing on time.