Odisha Minister Launches 99 Development Projects Worth ₹690 Crore in Jagatsinghpur

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Odisha’s Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Drinking Water Minister, Rabi Narayan Naik, sanctioned a massive developmental package for Jagatsinghpur district on Friday. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 99 projects under the ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ scheme, all together worth around ₹690 crore. The projects are strategically designed to bridge the urban-rural divide by prioritizing high-quality road networks and sustainable water access.

A primary focus of this developmental push is the expansion of clean water access. Minister Naik Inaugurated a major drinking water project aimed at supplying 145 villages in the Balikuda, Erasama, and Naugaon blocks. This one alone cost about ₹142.89 crore and will help 26,759 families. On top of that, he launched 18 rural water supply projects costing ₹25.13 crore, set to bring water to 4,305 families in 33 villages. He also laid foundation stones for more drinking water projects in Kunjakothi, Nuaratnapur, and Bisanpur.

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The infrastructure development extends significantly to the transport sector, with substantial funding allocated to roads and bridges. The Rural Development department finished 12 roads costing ₹50.82 crore, plus a bridge worth ₹54.58 crore, both now open to the public. With an eye on future growth, the Minister laid foundation stones for another 67 roads (₹378.09 crore), seven bridges (₹44.15 crore), and two buildings (₹23.15 crore).

The event brought out some important leaders: Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das, Balikuda-Erasama MLA Sarada Prasanna Jena, and Tirtol MLA Ramakanta Bhoi. District Collector J Sonal was there, too. The government is doubling down on strengthening Jagatsinghpur’s rural backbone through these coordinated infrastructure and utility plans.