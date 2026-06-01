Odisha Mining Auction: 11 Major Mineral Blocks Up for Bids

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The Odisha government has has officially initiated the electronic auction for 11 virgin mineral blocks spread across five districts: Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Bargarh. The Directorate of Mines and Geology published the notice, inviting bids for eight mining leases and three composite licences. These licences cover both prospecting and mining rights for minerals like bauxite, iron ore, manganese, limestone, and aluminous laterite. Interested Bidders can purchase tender documents from June 1 to July 6. Most blocks come with a price tag of ₹5 lakh for the documents, except the limestone block, which costs ₹2 lakh. The final day to submit electronic bids is July 13. This entire move aims to ramp up Odisha’s mining production and secure raw materials for the state’s booming steel, aluminium, and cement industries.

The standout asset on offer is the massive Karlapat bauxite block in Kalahandi. With about 220 million tonnes of reserves spread over more than 3,100 hectares, this block has remained unresolved for more than ten years because of its sensitive spot near elephant corridors and the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary. Legal and environmental roadblocks have kept it off the market until now. Alongside Karlapat, the auction features the Nunapaimali bauxite block in Rayagada, holding 18.24 million tonnes of reserves. Rayagada also gets the spotlight with three bauxite blocks available through composite licences: Tikirimali-Budharajamali, Tikriguda-Maliguda, and Nangalmarhimali. All of these sit in the mineral-rich Rayagada-Kalahandi belt—a key area for India’s aluminium industry.

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In the iron ore and mixed mineral category, several high-grade blocks are set to catch the eye of domestic steelmakers. Chief among them is the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Keonjhar, a district already known for India’s top hematite deposits. Sundargarh brings three mixed mineral assets into the mix: the Jaldihi Tantigram iron ore and aluminous laterite block, the Patamunda-B manganese and iron ore block, and the Barpada South iron and manganese ore block. Keonjhar is also offering the Kendudihi-Parulipada manganese and dolomite block, while Bargarh is putting up the Behera Banjipali limestone block, perfect for cement players eyeing the growing demand in construction and infrastructure.

This auction is part of a broader, structured fiscal strategy to catalyze industrial infrastructure and drive long-term revenue growth through auction premiums, royalties, and statutory levies. The latest push follows an earlier plan where the state readied 30 blocks for auction in 2025–26, successfully leasing out eight and getting bids for 11 out of 12 new blocks offered late last year. Looking ahead, Odisha has already lined up 34 mineral blocks for 2026–27, including 25 major mineral blocks and nine critical or strategic assets—with three gold-bearing blocks in the mix for the first time ever.