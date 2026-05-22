Odisha Marine Fishing Bill 2026: Key Changes, Blue Economy Push Explained

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The Odisha state government, led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, has officially approved a proposal to enact the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Bill, 2026. With this move, Odisha wants to bring in a modern, strong, and inclusive set of rules for its marine fisheries sector. If the Assembly passes it, this law will scrap and replace the old Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act that’s been around since 1982. Lawmakers plan to table the bill in the state’s Legislative Assembly, most likely during the session around August or September 2026.

The decision to overhaul the existing legal framework stems from severe limitations within the 1982 Act, which state government sources deemed inadequate for Today’s challenges. The 44-year-old law focused on things like licensing, vessel registration, and gave officers limited power to search or seize boats and their catch. But it didn’t cover bigger issues we deal with now—like protecting marine resources, keeping fishermen safe, improving coastal security, handling new technology, or stopping foreign fishing boats from sneaking into India’s waters.

This update isn’t just about regulations. Odisha’s unique geography and its huge fisherman community make this law a big deal. The state stretches along over 500 kilometers of coastline and has about 1.5 million people who depend on fishing, ranking eighth in India for its fishing population. The new law is supposed to protect their livelihoods and safety while still paying attention to ecological balance.

The 2026 Bill is also tied to Odisha’s “Blue Economy” goals, which means using ocean resources in a way that boosts the economy and creates jobs—without wrecking the environment. Unlike the old law, this one zeroes in on regulating deep-sea fishing and giving a big push to modern mariculture, like marine cage farming, growing seaweed, and setting up artificial reefs to help the waters recover.

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There’s a concrete economic target here, too. The state wants to ramp up its seafood exports to ₹25,000 crore a year by 2036. That’s five times what they make now—about ₹5,000 crore. Odisha already ships seafood to places like China, the United States, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the European Union, and several Gulf countries. The government hopes these new rules will propel the state further in global markets.

But the Bill also looks inland. It opens doors for smarter and greener infrastructure along the coast like upgraded fishing harbors and landing centers. Officials say the law will help modernize these hubs, making them more efficient and creating steady jobs and support for local people along the way.

Security isn’t getting ignored, either. Fisheries department officials say they’re putting national security, coastal surveillance, and fisherman safety front and center. The new rules demand advanced tracking and communication on boats—things like transponders, VHF radios, and high-tech vessel monitoring. Fishermen will need biometric or QR-linked Aadhaar identification, and the state promises stronger insurance coverage to go with this.

And when it comes to illegal fishing, the Bill brings a tough stand—tight restrictions on fishing gear, strict licenses, and a no-nonsense approach to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) activities. There’s a security angle too: the government admits that illegal immigrants have made their way into Odisha by slipping in via fishing boats, especially in districts like Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Bhadrak. The new identification requirements and better vessel tracking should help shut down these routes for good.

In short, Odisha is gearing up for a serious transformation along its coastline, with a new law that reaches far beyond the old 1982 Act. It’s about protecting people, preserving resources, boosting the economy, and tightening security.