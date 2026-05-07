Odisha Mandates 7-Day House Plan Approvals; Officials to Face Fines for Delays

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In a significant move to eliminate bureaucratic delays, the Odisha government has implemented a strict seven-day deadline for the approval of house construction plans. Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra announced the change after reviewing his department. The goal is to ensure that applications submitted via the SUJOG app no longer remain pending for months.

To make sure officials take this seriously, the government introduced a fine—₹250 for each day they miss the deadline. Furthermore, to prevent applications from stalling indefinitely, any file pending beyond the seven-day limit will be automatically transferred to another official for immediate processing. right away.

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Beyond streamlining approvals, the state has outlined an ambitious long-term vision for housing and urban infrastructure. By 2036, they want 80% of the state’s people in proper housing, with a focus on Economically Weaker Sections and Low-Income Groups. They’ve already told District Collectors to pick out land fast, and construction will start as soon as they’ve earmarked it.

There’s also a big push to modernize towns. The “Chief Minister Smart City Scheme” covers 49 towns in its first phase, targeting roads, water supply, sewerage, and beautification. This all-in approach isn’t just about new buildings—it’s about kickstarting urban growth and giving residents across Odisha a better everyday life.