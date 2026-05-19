Drone Strike Near Moscow Claims Life of Odisha Worker

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Bhubaneswar: Thirty-year-old Anjarana Ramaya from Odisha’s Ganjam district was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the Moscow region, where he had been working for a construction company to support his family back home. Residing in Madhabandha village under Chikiti block, he had recently returned to Russia after visiting his family during Maha Shivratri celebrations. Two others were also reportedly injured in the attack.

In a historic escalation, Ukraine launched its biggest drone strike on Russia since February 2022, killing four in Moscow, including Ramaya, a structure fitter from Odisha’s Ganjam district, working at a Gazprom oil refinery. Marking the first likely Indian casualty in the Moscow region among at least 22 total Indian deaths since the war’s inception, the attack also injured two other men from Ganjam, G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and G Khetrabasi Reddy (35). Following notification from a friend in Russia, Ramaya’s family has approached Ganjam District Collector Keerthi Vasan V to facilitate the repatriation of his body, and official efforts are currently underway to bring him home.

Ganjam District Collector Keerthi Vasan V confirmed that official administrative channels have been activated to repatriate Ramaya’s mortal remains to Odisha. The district administration has contacted the Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi which is now working through formal diplomatic channels with the Indian Embassy in Russia to expedite the process. Authorities are working to bring back his body as soon as possible with a heavy pall of gloom descending over his native village Madhabandha.

Deeply grief-stricken and angry over the news of Ramaya’s death in the horrific drone strike in Moscow, his family in Madhabandha village of Odisha expressed their anger against the private employment agency that provided him the job, accusing it of not only being ignorant about the incident initially but also not informing them about it. The family only learned of the tragedy on Sunday after being contacted by another worker from a nearby village. According to a colleague in Moscow, Chandreya Reddy, Ramaya and two other injured men from Ganjam were waiting for a bus after finishing their night shift when the drone strike occurred around 5:00 AM local time.

Security forces barred other coworkers from entering the site, but the two injured men were taken to local hospitals and a friend of Ramaya later confirmed his death to the family.

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Ramaya was the only breadwinner for his family in Odisha, supporting his parents and siblings whose only other income was sharecropping.

According to the sources, he only had a basic technical education from a local institute and joined the Moscow construction company in December 2024, looking for better economic opportunities. He had always told his family his workplace was safe, even with the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine.

His death has shattered his family, ruining plans for his marriage this year and his long-held dream of saving enough money to return home and start a local business. The funds he sent home were actively being used to build an extension on the family’s house. Following the tragedy, the Russian Embassy in India issued a statement of condolence, mourning his death and extending sympathy to the injured. Meanwhile, Ramaya’s family is urging the government to expedite the repatriation of his mortal remains and arrange financial compensation for his parents.

Ganjam District Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the administration is coordinating with the Resident Commissioner’s office in New Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Moscow to bring Ramaya’s body back to Odisha through diplomatic channels as soon as possible.