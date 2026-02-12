Odisha Leads Formation of 8,710 New PACS as Centre Expands Grassroots Credit Structure

Advertisement

Odisha has emerged as the top-performing state in the country in the formation of new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, as the Centre accelerates its nationwide cooperative expansion drive.

According to information shared in Parliament by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, a total of 8,710 new PACS have been formed across India during the financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26. The national target under the current expansion plan stands at 32,752 societies. This means that only around 27 percent of the overall goal has been achieved so far, indicating that a substantial portion of the rollout remains pending.

Among all states, Odisha has taken the lead with 1,543 new PACS registered during the two-year period. Rajasthan follows with 1,387 societies, while Uttar Pradesh has added 1,099. Odisha’s performance places it at the top of the national ranking in terms of new registrations.

The expansion of PACS is part of a larger strategy to strengthen rural credit delivery and ensure institutional access at the panchayat level. PACS function as the first point of contact for farmers seeking short-term agricultural loans. They also distribute key farm inputs and help implement various government schemes at the grassroots level.

Under revised Model Bye-Laws, PACS are no longer restricted to agricultural lending alone. They are now allowed to undertake over 25 different economic activities. These include operating PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, managing seed distribution centres, supporting dairy and fisheries activities, running Custom Hiring Centres for farm machinery, and offering digital services through Common Service Centres. In several regions, PACS are also being encouraged to operate Jan Aushadhi Kendras and participate in local supply services.

The broader objective is to transform PACS into multi-service rural institutions that generate diversified income streams and remain financially sustainable. By expanding their operational scope, the government aims to improve their viability and reduce dependence on interest income.

However, the current figures also show that the expansion is still in its early stages relative to the overall target. With nearly three-fourths of the planned societies yet to be established, the next phase will determine whether the cooperative push can meet its timeline.

For Odisha, leading the formation chart reflects an aggressive administrative push and a strong cooperative base. The key challenge now will be to ensure that these newly formed societies become fully operational and capable of delivering consistent credit and services to farmers on the ground.

While the number 8,710 signals momentum at the national level, the success of the initiative will ultimately depend on how effectively these societies strengthen rural finance and support farm livelihoods in the years ahead.