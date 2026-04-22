Odisha Launches WhatsApp Summer Learning for Students Up to Class 8

Advertisement

The Odisha government is rolling out a “Summer Learning Programme” to make sure students keep learning even while schools are closed for vacation. The idea is to help kids stay academically active, so they don’t lose touch with what they learned during the year.

They’re using WhatsApp as the main way to reach students. Because of this, kids from Pre-primary (Shishu Vatika) up through Class VIII can get their lessons and study materials right on their smartphones at home.

Advertisement

The lessons aren’t just text, either. There’s audio, video, and activities tailored for each class. The objective is to create an interactive experience, help students remember what they’ve learned, and keep them interested in studying, even during the holidays.

To keep things on track, the government put out a detailed timetable. It lays out which subjects are covered and when, giving students and parents a clear plan to follow.