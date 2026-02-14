Odisha Launches Textile Park and Data Center in Keonjhar to Strengthen Industrial and Digital Infrastructure

Odisha has initiated two major infrastructure projects in Keonjhar district, laying the foundation for a textile park and a disaster recovery data center aimed at strengthening industrial capacity and digital infrastructure.

The textile park will be developed with an investment of ₹100 crore and is expected to generate around 1,200 employment opportunities. The facility will support garment manufacturing and contribute to expanding the state’s textile production ecosystem, particularly by creating jobs for youth and women.

A garment manufacturing unit is planned within the textile park, with Hindalco set to establish operations on seven acres of land. The unit is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 24 lakh garments, which will strengthen Odisha’s presence in the textile and apparel sector and support regional industrial growth.

In addition to the textile park, a disaster recovery and data center is being developed with an investment of ₹187 crore. The facility will serve as a backup to the state data center and ensure continuity of digital government services during disruptions caused by natural disasters, technical failures or cyber incidents.

The data center will support uninterrupted access to hundreds of online government services, strengthening digital governance and improving system resilience. Keonjhar has been selected as the location due to its geological stability and suitability for critical infrastructure.

The textile park project is part of a broader effort to expand textile manufacturing and attract investment into labour-intensive industries. Textile manufacturing plays a key role in employment generation and industrial diversification.

The data center initiative reflects growing focus on strengthening digital infrastructure as government services increasingly shift to online platforms. Reliable data infrastructure is essential for ensuring uninterrupted delivery of public services and maintaining digital systems.

These projects reflect a combined push toward industrial expansion and digital capacity building. Their long-term impact will depend on timely implementation, operational efficiency and the ability to attract industry participation.