Odisha Launches ShaktiShree App and NEP-Aligned Internship Framework for Higher Education

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The Odisha government has launched two major initiatives aimed at transforming higher education: a dedicated student safety mobile application and a comprehensive internship framework. These initiatives, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, were officially introduced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during a two-day national workshop. The event also saw the participation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

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The newly launched mobile application, named ShaktiShree, is specifically designed to enhance the safety and well-being of female students in higher education institutions. Key features of the app include a 24-hour SOS alert system for immediate assistance, a platform for anonymous reporting of harassment, and direct access to mental health support. Additionally, the app facilitates seamless connectivity between students and the Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) of their respective institutions.

Along with the safety app, the state government released a set of internship guidelines focused on bridging the gap between academic learning and professional employment. This framework emphasizes industry-linked learning, community engagement, and skill-based development. By integrating practical exposure into the curriculum, the government aims to significantly improve the employability of students across the state while fulfilling the core objectives of the NEP 2020.