Odisha Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive for 2.5 Lakh Girls to Combat Cervical Cancer

Starting Saturday, February 28, 2026, Odisha has joined a major nationwide initiative to vaccinate approximately 2.5 lakh girls aged 14 years against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan, the campaign in Odisha is being spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The state has already received nearly 1.89 lakh doses of the vaccine, which have been dispatched to various districts to ensure the drive begins in mission mode.

The vaccination is being provided free of cost at all government health centers, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centers (CHCs), and district hospitals. For girls aged 14, the program utilizes a single-dose regimen of the “Gardasil 4” vaccine, which is highly effective against the four strains of HPV responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases. While this initial three-month phase focuses on 14-year-olds, the government plans to expand the coverage to all girls in the 9–14 age group moving forward.

The rollout of the HPV vaccine is considered a critical public health intervention for several reasons:

Prevention of Cervical Cancer: Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India. It is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV (specifically types 16 and 18). Since the vaccine is preventive rather than curative, administering it to young girls before they are exposed to the virus provides nearly 90–100% protection.

Reducing Mortality: India reports approximately 80,000 new cervical cancer cases and over 40,000 deaths annually. Health experts emphasize that most of these deaths are preventable through early vaccination and regular screening.

Economic Accessibility: In the private market, the HPV vaccine can cost between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 per dose. By providing it for free under the “Swastha Nari” initiative, the government ensures that girls from all socio-economic backgrounds have access to life-saving healthcare.

Long-term Immunity: Scientific evidence shows that a single dose administered at a young age triggers a robust immune response that provides durable, long-term protection, significantly reducing the future burden of cancer on the healthcare system.

To support this health push, the Odisha government has also allocated ₹311 crore for the Mukhya Mantri Cancer Care Abhiyan, which will focus on community awareness, village-level screening, and early treatment for various types of cancer.